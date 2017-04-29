Cott (COT) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cott earned a media sentiment score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COT. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Cott from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) opened at 13.17 on Friday. Cott has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm’s market cap is $1.83 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Cott (NYSE:COT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business earned $887 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.94 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cott will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cott news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $506,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,043.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 390,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,689. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 192,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,802. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cott-cot-getting-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.