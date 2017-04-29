Costco Wholesale (COST) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the retailer an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.48 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 0.04% on Friday, reaching $177.52. 2,364,453 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $138.57 and a 52 week high of $178.71. Costco Wholesale also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 649 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 145% compared to the typical daily volume of 265 put options.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post $5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.35, for a total transaction of $16,635,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 717,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,322,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $2,796,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 792,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,397,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,948 shares of company stock worth $20,932,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

