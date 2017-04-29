Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce sales of $28.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.35 billion and the highest is $28.87 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $26.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.91 billion to $128.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $132.89 billion to $137.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $190.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

In other news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $2,796,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,397,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total value of $832,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,948 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,141 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.52. 2,364,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $178.71. Costco Wholesale also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 649 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the typical daily volume of 265 put options.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

