Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.37. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business earned $29.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. TheStreet downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.73.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $2,796,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 792,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,397,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,948 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,141. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.78% on Monday, reaching $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,469 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

