CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $235.87 and last traded at $236.20, with a volume of 254,668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.36.

The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm earned $227 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.69 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In related news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $502,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $5,393,699.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,683. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $16,732,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 809,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,196,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average is $200.95.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

