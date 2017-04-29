Costamare Inc (CMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) traded down 3.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $616.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.96. Costamare has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Costamare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costamare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

