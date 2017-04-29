Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Office Properties Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 22 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 32.74 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.21 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company earned $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,749.31%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,555 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $120,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $505,299.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

