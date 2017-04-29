Corelogic (CLGX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corelogic earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 598,204 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $439.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In other Corelogic news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $300,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry M. Sando sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,600,915.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

