Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) Share Price

News stories about Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Core-Mark Holding Company earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) opened at 35.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. Core-Mark Holding Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Core-Mark Holding Company had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark Holding Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens set a $49.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Core-Mark Holding Company Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

