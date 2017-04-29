$169.02 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (CLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post sales of $169.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.2 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.84 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $148.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $169.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $634.9 million to $709.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $804.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $712.1 million to $883.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company earned $157.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.44 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 65.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $133.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded down 0.74% on Wednesday, hitting $110.82. 265,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 76.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

