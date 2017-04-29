Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business earned $23.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.11%. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) traded up 2.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 851,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 269,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $2,683,352.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,119,955 shares of company stock worth $38,110,853. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

