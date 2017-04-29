Copper Mountain Mining Co.. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CUM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. in a report issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst C. Hale-Sanders expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Co..’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CUM) opened at 0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation is a copper-gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. The Company, through its subsidiary, has interests in the Copper Mountain Mine. The Copper Mountain mine project is situated 20 kilometers south of Princeton, British Columbia, and 300 kilometers east of the port of Vancouver.

