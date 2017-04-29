Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Shares Down 9.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 1,904,449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company earned $643.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In related news, VP Stephen Zamansky sold 14,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $566,835.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 5.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 79.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 81.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

