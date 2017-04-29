Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.
Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm earned $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.59 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings to post $10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11.68 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) traded down 1.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,111 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.70. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $118.59.
In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,160,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 381,201 shares of company stock valued at $42,446,836 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.
