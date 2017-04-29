Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) opened at 200.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.56. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.09 and a one year high of $203.48.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm earned $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $33,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.84, for a total value of $969,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,175. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

