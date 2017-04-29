Control4 Corp (CTRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Control4 Corp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Singular Research started coverage on shares of Control4 Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 154,934 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Control4 Corp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Control4 Corp had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Greg Bishop sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $59,754.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 5,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $73,785.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,074 shares of company stock worth $1,977,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Control4 Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 87,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Control4 Corp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Control4 Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Control4 Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Control4 Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Control4 Corp (CTRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/control4-corp-ctrl-receives-16-67-average-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Control4 Corp Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.