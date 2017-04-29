ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) remained flat at $0.84 during trading on Monday. 2,522,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock’s market cap is $53.51 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of antiviral drugs for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The Company develops a range of compounds to treat HBV infection, which include CMX157 and CRV431. The Company is also developing an antiviral asset, FV-100.

