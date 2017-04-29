Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Continental Resources by 54.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. GLG LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) opened at 42.41 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.72 billion. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KLR Group raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.34.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 32,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,415,056.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

