Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,942 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 561,688 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,169 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) opened at 4.87 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company earned $108.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Curtis K. Powell sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Creatura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 23.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 168,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 33,651 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

