Constant Contact (CTCT) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Constant Contact (NASDAQ:CTCT) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Constant Contact earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Constant Contact (NASDAQ:CTCT) remained flat at $32.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Constant Contact has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, Inc (Constant Contact) is a provider of online marketing tools for small organizations, including small businesses, associations and non-profits. The Company’s tools include Email Marketing, EventSpot, Social Campaigns, SaveLocal, SinglePlatform and Survey. It also provides Constant Contact Toolkit, which is an online marketing platform.

