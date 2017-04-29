Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $7.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.27 billion and the lowest is $7.01 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $31.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.62 billion to $30.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 6,428,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.21 billion.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/conocophillips-cop-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-7-71-billion-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.