News articles about Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Conifer Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) opened at 7.90 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $60.30 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Conifer Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.49. Conifer Holdings had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/conifer-holdings-cnfr-getting-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Conifer Holdings Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.