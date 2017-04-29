Short Interest in ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Expands By 3.7%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,793,373 shares, an increase of 3.7% from the February 28th total of 3,657,314 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

In other news, insider Daniel Steines sold 5,000 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cerveny sold 3,569 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $30,657.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,277. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) remained flat at $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 210,255 shares. The stock’s market cap is $246.27 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%. The business earned $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current year.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

