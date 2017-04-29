Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.61.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KLR Group raised Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Receives $159.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/concho-resources-inc-cxo-receives-159-83-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded down 0.41% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,476 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.35 billion. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $110.50 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company earned $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.19 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.