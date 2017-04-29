Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,064 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 950,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) opened at 15.87 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company’s market capitalization is $354.35 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 363.29%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

