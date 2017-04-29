Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Share Price

Media stories about Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) opened at 14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $329.98 million. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business earned $139 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Comtech Telecomm. Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

