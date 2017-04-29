Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.27

Media headlines about Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compania Cervecerias Unidas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) opened at 25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.

