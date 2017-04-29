Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded up 2.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,350 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $954.91 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Vetr upgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.83 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

