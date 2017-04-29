Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.
Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $60.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $493,106.26. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,262,372 shares in the company, valued at $71,336,641.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $235,112.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,636.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,901. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
