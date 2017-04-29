Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CBSH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-69-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-updated.html.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $60.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $493,106.26. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,262,372 shares in the company, valued at $71,336,641.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $235,112.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,636.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,901. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

