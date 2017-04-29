Jefferies Group Comments on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded down 1.96% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 606,704 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $235,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kemper sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $109,254.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,901. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $30,961,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,095,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,407,000 after buying an additional 229,173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 153,110 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

