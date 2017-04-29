Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Boosted by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,643,845,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,792,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,905,165,000 after buying an additional 7,652,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,731,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,433,960,000 after buying an additional 6,973,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 35,780,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,470,647,000 after buying an additional 6,688,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Comcast also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 293% compared to the average volume of 5,244 put options.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/comcast-co-cmcsa-stake-boosted-by-eg-advisors-lp.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $89,103.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 15,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $589,154.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,142.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,404 shares of company stock worth $19,478,603. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.