Colliers International Group (CIGI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.51

Headlines about Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been trending very positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colliers International Group earned a news impact score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,075 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company earned $576 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.84 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 52.27% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,492,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

