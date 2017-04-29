Colfax Corp (CFX) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Colfax Corp worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Colfax Corp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colfax Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colfax Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) opened at 40.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.52. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Colfax Corp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $930 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Colfax Corp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Colfax Corp in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Colfax Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Colfax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Colfax Corp Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

