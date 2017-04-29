Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Trading -11.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 135,892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. Cohu had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 218.20%.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Cohu news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $221,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,555.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock valued at $747,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $7,892,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 124.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 214,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 68,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a PE ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The Company develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

