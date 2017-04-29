Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 60.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $63.23.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.
In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $547,278.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $981,279. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,832,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,335,314,000 after buying an additional 842,705 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,149,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $792,802,000 after buying an additional 2,860,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,383,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $693,948,000 after buying an additional 8,126,603 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,193,191 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $534,027,000 after buying an additional 2,499,068 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 7,784,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after buying an additional 934,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.
