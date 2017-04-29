Cognex Co. (CGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business earned $129.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 765,840 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $86.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.61.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $3,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,311,250 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

