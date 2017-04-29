News articles about Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coffee Holding Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 7,909 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.60. Coffee Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee Holding Co. had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company earned $19.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Coffee Holding Co. will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Coffee Holding Co. (JVA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.37” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/coffee-holding-co-jva-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-37.html.

About Coffee Holding Co.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is a wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing and distributing roasted and blended coffees for private labeled accounts and its own brands, and it sells green coffee. The Company’s products can be divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee.

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.