Cobham plc (LON:COB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 133.17 ($1.70).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price target on shares of Cobham plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target (down from GBX 174 ($2.22)) on shares of Cobham plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Cobham plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Cobham plc (LON:COB) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 132.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,824,423 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.61. Cobham plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 177.80. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.25 billion.

WARNING: “Cobham plc (COB) Receives GBX 137.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cobham-plc-cob-receives-gbx-137-54-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Cobham plc Company Profile

Cobham plc is a technology and services provider in commercial and defense and security markets. It operates in four segments. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides equipment and solutions to enable connectivity across a range of environments in aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless and mobile connectivity markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.