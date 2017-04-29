Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.30. The firm earned $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cobalt International Energy to post $-0.4600 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.4500 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) traded down 5.7363% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.3911. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,145 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm’s market cap is $174.94 million. Cobalt International Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cobalt-international-energy-inc-cie-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cobalt International Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on Cobalt International Energy from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Cobalt International Energy Company Profile

Cobalt International Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations focused in the deepwater United States Gulf of Mexico. The Company also has a non-operated interest in the Diaba Block offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Company’s exploration efforts in the United States Gulf of Mexico has resulted in four oil and natural gas discoveries including the North Platte, Shenandoah, Anchor and Heidelberg fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt International Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt International Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.