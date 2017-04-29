Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cobalt International Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on Cobalt International Energy from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cobalt International Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 452,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in Cobalt International Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,285,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Cobalt International Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Cobalt International Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 170,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Cobalt International Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 184,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cobalt-international-energy-inc-cie-receives-1-37-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) traded down 5.7363% during trading on Monday, hitting $0.3911. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,145 shares. Cobalt International Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock’s market cap is $174.94 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.30. The business earned $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cobalt International Energy will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

Cobalt International Energy Company Profile

Cobalt International Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations focused in the deepwater United States Gulf of Mexico. The Company also has a non-operated interest in the Diaba Block offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Company’s exploration efforts in the United States Gulf of Mexico has resulted in four oil and natural gas discoveries including the North Platte, Shenandoah, Anchor and Heidelberg fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt International Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt International Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.