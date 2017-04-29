Coach (COH) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.06

News stories about Coach (NYSE:COH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coach earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the luxury accessories retailer an impact score of 27 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Coach (NYSE:COH) traded down 1.08% on Friday, hitting $39.39. 3,224,759 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Coach has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coach had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 11.24%. Coach’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Coach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

COH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut shares of Coach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coach in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coach has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

