Cnova NV (CNV) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Cnova NV (NASDAQ:CNV) has trended very positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cnova NV earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Cnova NV (NASDAQ:CNV) remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cnova NV has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Cnova NV (NASDAQ:CNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. Cnova NV had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 685.60%. The business earned $630.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cnova NV will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

Cnova NV Company Profile

Cnova N.V. is an e-commerce company with its two markets in France and Brazil. The Company offers differentiated delivery and payment solutions. It operates through three segments: Cdiscount France, Cdiscount International and Cnova Brazil. The Cdiscount France segment is engaged in the retail sales of consumer products through Cdiscount.com and specialized Websites in France.

