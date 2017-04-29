Zacks: Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Given $44.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cna Financial Corp an industry rank of 234 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) opened at 45.26 on Wednesday. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Cna Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cna Financial Corp news, CEO Dino Robusto bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $502,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $502,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cna Financial Corp by 86.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after buying an additional 514,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cna Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cna Financial Corp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 385,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cna Financial Corp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cna Financial Corp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

