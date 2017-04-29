Cliffs Natural Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CLF)

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,152 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical volume of 986 put options.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) opened at 6.72 on Friday. Cliffs Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company earned $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.71 million. Cliffs Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cliffs Natural Resources will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $112,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 103.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Vetr cut shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.76 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

About Cliffs Natural Resources

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

