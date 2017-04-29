Clearfield Inc (CLFD) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 198,454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,213,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,240,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $119,200 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Clearfield by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 22,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/clearfield-inc-clfd-hits-new-52-week-low-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.