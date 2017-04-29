Clearfield (CLFD) Earning Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) have trended positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearfield earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) opened at 14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,213,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,240,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $119,200 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

