Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clean Diesel Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Clean Diesel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI) traded down 3.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 282,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Clean Diesel Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company’s market capitalization is $55.59 million.

About Clean Diesel Technologies

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc commercializes its material technology by manufacturing and distributing light duty vehicle catalysts, and heavy duty diesel emissions control systems and products to automakers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The Company operates through two business division segments: Catalyst, which develops and produces catalysts to reduce emissions from gasoline, diesel and natural gas combustion engines, and Heavy Duty Diesel Systems, which designs and manufactures verified exhaust emissions control solutions for a range of heavy duty diesel applications.

