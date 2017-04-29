Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. (CWEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEI) to announce sales of $42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clayton Williams Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.7 million and the lowest is $37.8 million. Clayton Williams Energy posted sales of $30.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clayton Williams Energy will report full year sales of $42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183 million to $216.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $295.7 million per share, with estimates ranging from $250.3 million to $341.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clayton Williams Energy.

Clayton Williams Energy (NYSE:CWEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.21. Clayton Williams Energy had a negative return on equity of 101.01% and a negative net margin of 181.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clayton Williams Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Clayton Williams Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/clayton-williams-energy-inc-cwei-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-42-million-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Clayton Williams Energy by 484.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,093,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,629,000 after buying an additional 5,051,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clayton Williams Energy by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after buying an additional 496,605 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Clayton Williams Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,103,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Clayton Williams Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clayton Williams Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clayton Williams Energy (NYSE:CWEI) opened at 133.60 on Friday. Clayton Williams Energy has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $149.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.36 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74.

About Clayton Williams Energy

Clayton Williams Energy, Inc is a United States-based independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, and development and production of oil and natural gas in its primary areas in Texas and New Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: oil and gas exploration and production, and contract drilling services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clayton Williams Energy (CWEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clayton Williams Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clayton Williams Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.