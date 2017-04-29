Clarus Securities Comments on LoneStar West Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LSI)

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LoneStar West in a report released on Wednesday. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for LoneStar West’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
About LoneStar West
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in providing technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
