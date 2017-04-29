Cisco Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 384% compared to the typical volume of 580 put options.
In other news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $537,079.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,893 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,577,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,605,412,000 after buying an additional 5,886,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,252,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,150,500,000 after buying an additional 1,462,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,860,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,215,990,000 after buying an additional 3,555,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,252,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,533,000 after buying an additional 735,340 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.
Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).
